Creme Brulee to Macarons: 7 delightful French deserts popular in India

This classic French dessert is a creamy custard topped with a layer of caramelized sugar.
Profiteroles are small choux pastry balls filled with rich and creamy fillings, typically vanilla or chocolate pastry cream.
Originating from the Loire Valley in France, Tarte Tatin is a caramelized upside-down apple tart.
These elongated pastries filled with creamy custard or chocolate ganache have become a popular dessert choice in India.
Also known as Napoleon, Mille-Feuille is a layered pastry made with crisp puff pastry and layers of pastry cream.
This elegant dessert is a layered cake made with almond sponge cake, coffee-flavored buttercream, and chocolate ganache.
These colorful and delicate almond meringue cookies with creamy fillings have become a sensation in India.