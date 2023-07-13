Lifestyle

Creme Brulee to Macarons: 7 delightful French deserts popular in India

1. Creme Brulee

This classic French dessert is a creamy custard topped with a layer of caramelized sugar.

2. Profiteroles

Profiteroles are small choux pastry balls filled with rich and creamy fillings, typically vanilla or chocolate pastry cream.

3. Tarte Tatin

Originating from the Loire Valley in France, Tarte Tatin is a caramelized upside-down apple tart.

4. Eclairs

These elongated pastries filled with creamy custard or chocolate ganache have become a popular dessert choice in India.

5. Mille-Feuille

Also known as Napoleon, Mille-Feuille is a layered pastry made with crisp puff pastry and layers of pastry cream.

6. Opera Cake

This elegant dessert is a layered cake made with almond sponge cake, coffee-flavored buttercream, and chocolate ganache.

7. Macarons

These colorful and delicate almond meringue cookies with creamy fillings have become a sensation in India.

