Lifestyle

Credit Card Do's and Don'ts: 7 tips to use them wisely

Here are seven tips to help you manage your credit cards effectively

Image credits: Freepik

Pay Your Balance in Full

Always aim to pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. Carrying a balance can lead to accumulating debt and higher interest costs.

Image credits: Freepik

Keep Your Credit Utilization Low

Try to use only a small portion of your available credit, ideally below 30%. High credit utilization can negatively impact your credit score and suggest financial strain.

Image credits: Freepik

Make Payments on Time

Ensure you pay at least the minimum payment by the due date each month. Late payments can result in fees, higher interest rates, and damage to your credit score.

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid Cash Advances

Cash advances usually have significant fees and interest rates from the day you withdraw the money. Avoid using credit cards for cash unless required.

Image credits: Freepik

Monitor Your Statements

Regularly review your credit card statements for any unauthorized or incorrect charges. Early detection of fraudulent activity can save you from potential financial loss.

Image credits: Freepik

Limit the Number of Credit Cards

Too many credit cards can make managing payments and tracking spending difficult. Stick to a few cards that offer benefits relevant to your lifestyle and financial goals.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Rewards and Benefits Wisely

Use your credit card for rewards, cashback, and other benefits without overspending. Use rewards intelligently for purchases you'd make.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One