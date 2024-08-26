Top 7 airports in India offering world-class facilities

Lifestyle
As busiest airport, Indira Gandhi International offers extensive domestic, international connectivity, renowned for modern amenities and efficiency in handling passenger traffic.
This major international hub is celebrated for its high service standards and robust connectivity, serving as a vital gateway for global travelers and business passengers alike.
Known for rapid expansion and state-of-the-art infrastructure, it is crucial center for both domestic and international flights, reflecting growing prominence in the tech world.
Praised for its high-tech facilities and smooth operations, it provides a superior passenger experience while serving as a key junction for global connectivity.
This important gateway to Eastern India combines historical significance with modern updates, offering a well-rounded travel experience and extensive regional connectivity.
Strategically located for Southeast Asian connections, Chennai International is known for its efficient services and growing role in both domestic and international travel.
Cochin International Airport handled over 10.2 million passengers in 2018-19. It is notable for being India’s first airport built under a public-private partnership.