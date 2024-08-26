Lifestyle

Berries to apples, 7 fruits that help fight acne

1. Berries:

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

2. Apples:

Apples are high in dietary fiber and vitamins A and C, which help regulate oil production and promote skin health.

3. Oranges:

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C. It helps in reducing inflammation, preventing acne breakouts, and boosting the immune system.

4. Pineapple:

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acne-related redness and swelling.

5. Papaya:

Papaya is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as enzymes like papain, which help exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce inflammation.

6. Watermelon:

Watermelon is highly hydrating and contains vitamins A and C. Its high water content helps keep the skin hydrated and flush out toxins that could contribute to acne.

7. Kiwi:

Kiwi is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and support skin healing.

