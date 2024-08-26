Berries to apples, 7 fruits that help fight acne

Lifestyle
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.
Apples are high in dietary fiber and vitamins A and C, which help regulate oil production and promote skin health.
Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C. It helps in reducing inflammation, preventing acne breakouts, and boosting the immune system.
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acne-related redness and swelling.
Papaya is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as enzymes like papain, which help exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce inflammation.
Watermelon is highly hydrating and contains vitamins A and C. Its high water content helps keep the skin hydrated and flush out toxins that could contribute to acne.
Kiwi is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and support skin healing.