10 precious things to buy in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Kashmiri Shawls

Jammu and Kashmir is renowned for its exquisite hand embroidery. Handmade shawls are a famous handicraft product, known for their exceptional quality and intricate designs.

2. Papaya Wood Work

Jammu and Kashmir is known for its attractive handmade products crafted from papaya wood.

3. Kashmiri Saffron

The region is famous for producing high-quality Kashmiri saffron. Even a small quantity of this spice is highly valued.

4. Almonds

Kashmir is abundant in dry fruits. Its almonds and pistachios are particularly renowned for their quality and flavor.

5. Kashmiri Apples

This cold region is famous for its apple orchards. The healthy and delicious Kashmiri apples are globally recognized for their exceptional quality and taste.

6. Kashmiri Tea, Kahwa

Kashmiri tea, particularly Kahwa, is very famous. There is a high demand for this flavorful tea worldwide.

7. Kashmiri Rugs & Carpets

Kashmiri rugs and carpets are a famous handicraft product, with a majority being exported. The craftsmanship involved in their creation is unparalleled.

8. Kashmiri Paper Mache

Kashmiri paper mache is another famous handmade product, known for its exceptional quality and intricate designs.

9. Kashmiri Brass Products

Jammu and Kashmir is known for its beautiful decorative brass products. The intricate craftsmanship on the utensils is truly captivating.

10. Kashmiri Walnuts

Kashmiri walnuts are in high demand worldwide. These walnuts are known for their exceptional nutritional value.

