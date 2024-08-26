Lifestyle

Janmashtami 2024: 10 interesting books about Lord Krishna for kids

"The Little Krishna" - by Harishena

This book presents the stories of Krishna's childhood with colorful pictures. It beautifully portrays Krishna's innocence and childhood leelas, connecting children to his stories.

"Krishna and the Gopis" - by Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

This book beautifully illustrates Krishna's friendship with the Gopis. It presents Krishna's leelas and his sweet stories with the Gopis in a simple way.

"Magic Flute: Krishna's Journey" - by Natasha Sharma

This book about Krishna's story is fun. It presents Krishna's adventurous journey in a unique way, giving children a chance to get lost in the world of stories.

"Krishna's Victory Over Kansa" - by Kamala Chandrakant

This book depicts the victory between Krishna & Kansa in comic style. Through pictures & dialogues, it explains the story of Krishna's bravery and power in an interesting way.

"Krishna's Divine Deeds" - by Sanjay Patel

This book presents Krishna's divine works with attractive pictures. This book makes Krishna's amazing deeds an exciting and inspiring experience for children.

"Krishna and Sudama" - by C.L. Verma

This story of Krishna and Sudama's friendship teaches children the importance of kindness and friendship. This heartwarming story presents the wonderful relationship of friendship.

"The Story of Krishna" - by Anant Pai

This book tells the complete story of Krishna's life in a detailed and interesting way. This book introduces children to Krishna's life journey and his teachings.

"Krishna's Birthday" - by Ranjit Lal

Krishna's birth and the lovely events of his childhood are beautifully depicted in this book. This story depicts the joy and celebration of Krishna's birth.

"Brave Little Krishna" - by Deepika Agarwal

This book presents Krishna's bravery in an inspiring way. It teaches children how Krishna faced many challenges with his courage and intelligence.

"Krishna: The Supreme Personality" - by Srimati Shyamrani Devi

This book presents Krishna's divine nature with beautiful pictures. It explains Krishna's greatness and his supreme personality in a simple and engaging way for children.

