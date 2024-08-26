Janmashtami 2024: 10 interesting books about Lord Krishna for kids

Lifestyle
This book presents the stories of Krishna's childhood with colorful pictures. It beautifully portrays Krishna's innocence and childhood leelas, connecting children to his stories.
This book beautifully illustrates Krishna's friendship with the Gopis. It presents Krishna's leelas and his sweet stories with the Gopis in a simple way.
This book about Krishna's story is fun. It presents Krishna's adventurous journey in a unique way, giving children a chance to get lost in the world of stories.
This book depicts the victory between Krishna & Kansa in comic style. Through pictures & dialogues, it explains the story of Krishna's bravery and power in an interesting way.
This book presents Krishna's divine works with attractive pictures. This book makes Krishna's amazing deeds an exciting and inspiring experience for children.
This story of Krishna and Sudama's friendship teaches children the importance of kindness and friendship. This heartwarming story presents the wonderful relationship of friendship.
This book tells the complete story of Krishna's life in a detailed and interesting way. This book introduces children to Krishna's life journey and his teachings.
Krishna's birth and the lovely events of his childhood are beautifully depicted in this book. This story depicts the joy and celebration of Krishna's birth.
This book presents Krishna's bravery in an inspiring way. It teaches children how Krishna faced many challenges with his courage and intelligence.
This book presents Krishna's divine nature with beautiful pictures. It explains Krishna's greatness and his supreme personality in a simple and engaging way for children.