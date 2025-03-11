Reuse Holi Clothes: 7 Creative & Eco-Friendly Ideas

Lifestyle
Reusing old clothes after Holi is not only creative but also eco-friendly. Make home decor, bags, crafts, gardening items, or DIY projects from these clothes.
After Holi, soak T-shirts, kurtas, and dupattas in a vinegar solution to set the colors. Add natural dye colors if needed. This technique works well on jeans, kurtis, and T-shirts.
You can turn Holi clothes into a stylish scarf, dupatta, or shrug. Give a new look to light fabric sarees, kurtas, or dupattas by adding fringes, new lace, or Gota Patti.
Old clothes filled with Holi colors can also be used in your home decor. Sew T-shirt or dupatta fabric to make cushion covers. Also, prepare table runners or kitchen towels.
If Holi colors are not coming off your kurta or T-shirt, turn them into stylish DIY tote bags or sling bags. Do embroidery, patchwork, or beadwork to hide Holi stains.
If Holi clothes are not wearable, turn them into floor rugs or carpets. Cut the clothes and give them different shapes by braiding.
If there are small children at home, you can make soft toys or craft items for them from old clothes. Make soft pillow toys from T-shirts and kurtas.
Old Holi clothes can be turned into mulching sheets. Cut the clothes and spread them on the soil of the pots to retain moisture. Spread around plants to prevent grass from growing.
