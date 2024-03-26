Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 popular dog breeds ban in India

Image credits: stockphoto

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are powerful and protective dogs that have faced restrictions in some areas due to their perceived aggression.

Image credits: stockphoto

Japanese Tosa

Japanese Tosas are banned in some countries and may face restrictions in certain parts of India due to their history as fighting dogs.

Image credits: stockphoto

Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs are large and powerful dogs that have sometimes faced restrictions due to concerns about aggression.

Image credits: stockphoto

Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bulls are sometimes subject to restrictions due to concerns about aggression, although they are not universally banned across India.

Image credits: stockphoto

Mastiff breeds (Neapolitan Mastiff, Tibetan Mastiff)

Mastiff breeds, known for their large size and protective instincts, may face restrictions in some areas due to their perceived potential for aggression.

Image credits: our own

Wolf-dog hybrids

Crossbreeds between domestic dogs and wolves are often banned due to concerns about unpredictable behaviour and potential danger to humans and other pets.
 

Image credits: Getty

Cane Corso

The Cane Corso, a huge, robust breed originally developed for working livestock, may be banned in some areas owing to hostility and possible risk to humans and other animals.

Image credits: Getty
