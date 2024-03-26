Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 popular dog breeds ban in India

Lifestyle
Rottweilers are powerful and protective dogs that have faced restrictions in some areas due to their perceived aggression.
Japanese Tosas are banned in some countries and may face restrictions in certain parts of India due to their history as fighting dogs.
Bullmastiffs are large and powerful dogs that have sometimes faced restrictions due to concerns about aggression.
Pit Bulls are sometimes subject to restrictions due to concerns about aggression, although they are not universally banned across India.
Mastiff breeds, known for their large size and protective instincts, may face restrictions in some areas due to their perceived potential for aggression.
Crossbreeds between domestic dogs and wolves are often banned due to concerns about unpredictable behaviour and potential danger to humans and other pets.
The Cane Corso, a huge, robust breed originally developed for working livestock, may be banned in some areas owing to hostility and possible risk to humans and other animals.