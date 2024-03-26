Gold rate today in India: Know 24 and 22-carat price in your city

Lifestyle
Gold Rate Falls in India: Check 24 and 22-carat prices in your city on March 26.
India's gold prices fell on March 26, 2024. However, the basic price of 10 grams of gold was maintained at Rs 61,000.
A detailed market investigation showed that 10 grams of 24-carat gold averaged Rs 66,710 and 22-carat gold Rs 61,150. Meanwhile, silver rose to Rs 77,500 per kilogramme.
Delhi's 10-gram 22-carat gold costs Rs 61,300 and 24-carat gold Rs 66,860 as of March 26, 2024.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 61,150, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 66,710.
The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,200, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,760.
In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,000, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 67,640.
In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,710.
In Bengaluru, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,710.
In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,710.