Gold rate today in India: Know 24 and 22-carat price in your city

Gold Rate Falls in India: Check 24 and 22-carat prices in your city on March 26.

India's gold prices fell on March 26, 2024. However, the basic price of 10 grams of gold was maintained at Rs 61,000.

A detailed market investigation showed that 10 grams of 24-carat gold averaged Rs 66,710 and 22-carat gold Rs 61,150. Meanwhile, silver rose to Rs 77,500 per kilogramme.

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

Delhi's 10-gram 22-carat gold costs Rs 61,300 and 24-carat gold Rs 66,860 as of March 26, 2024.

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 61,150, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 66,710.

Gold Rate Today In Ahmedabad

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,200, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,760.

Gold Rate Today In Chennai

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 62,000, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 67,640.

Gold Rate Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,710.

Gold Rate Today In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,710.

Gold Rate Today In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,150, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 66,710.

