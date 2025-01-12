Lifestyle

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

What are cotton and linen fabrics made of?

Cotton is made from cotton plants, a soft, breathable fabric. Linen comes from flax plant fibers, offering both softness and strength.

Which saree offers better breathability?

Cotton is lightweight and breathable, ideal for summer. Linen is also breathable but keeps the body cooler and fresher than cotton.

Texture of the fabric

Cotton sarees have a soft texture. Linen sarees have a slightly rough and stiff texture, which is their characteristic.

Washing and Care

Cotton can be easily washed at home and is easy to handle. Linen requires more care while washing, as it shrinks more.

Which saree is more durable?

Cotton loses its color with repeated washing. Linen is more durable but requires more careful handling.

Which one is more expensive?

Linen sarees are more expensive, while cotton sarees are cheaper, available in varying qualities and prices.

