Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

Lifestyle
Cotton is made from cotton plants, a soft, breathable fabric. Linen comes from flax plant fibers, offering both softness and strength.
Cotton is lightweight and breathable, ideal for summer. Linen is also breathable but keeps the body cooler and fresher than cotton.
Cotton sarees have a soft texture. Linen sarees have a slightly rough and stiff texture, which is their characteristic.
Cotton can be easily washed at home and is easy to handle. Linen requires more care while washing, as it shrinks more.
Cotton loses its color with repeated washing. Linen is more durable but requires more careful handling.
Linen sarees are more expensive, while cotton sarees are cheaper, available in varying qualities and prices.
Madhuri Dixit fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed
Lohri 2025: 5 Creative home decoration ideas for the festive vibe
Lohri 2025: 8 stylish Indo-western stylish dress ideas for festival
Anushka Sharma's fitness, diet secret REVEALED; Check