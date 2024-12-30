7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Lifestyle
Alcohol dehydrates the body. Drink plenty of water to get rid of a hangover. You can also drink coconut water or electrolyte drinks
Orange juice, lemonade, or vitamin C supplements help detoxify the body and eliminate any hangover
If you're hungover after a New Year's party, have a heavy breakfast. Include eggs, bread, or oats for instant energy
If you have a severe hangover, drink antioxidant-rich green tea. Ginger tea soothes the stomach and prevents vomiting
Rest is crucial after drinking. Sleep early on New Year's Eve to avoid ruining your day
Massage your head with an ice cube or ice pack to relieve hangover headaches
A hot shower relaxes the body and provides refreshment. It can also reduce hangover symptoms
