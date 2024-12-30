Lifestyle

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Hydrate to Combat Hangover

Alcohol dehydrates the body. Drink plenty of water to get rid of a hangover. You can also drink coconut water or electrolyte drinks

Consume Citrus Fruits

Orange juice, lemonade, or vitamin C supplements help detoxify the body and eliminate any hangover

Have a Healthy Breakfast

If you're hungover after a New Year's party, have a heavy breakfast. Include eggs, bread, or oats for instant energy

Green Tea or Ginger Tea

If you have a severe hangover, drink antioxidant-rich green tea. Ginger tea soothes the stomach and prevents vomiting

Get Plenty of Sleep

Rest is crucial after drinking. Sleep early on New Year's Eve to avoid ruining your day

Use Ice

Massage your head with an ice cube or ice pack to relieve hangover headaches

Take a Hot Shower

A hot shower relaxes the body and provides refreshment. It can also reduce hangover symptoms

(PHOTOS) Eisha Singh's Lehenga Looks for Young Brides

6 health benefits of adding black pepper to your diet regularly; Check

(PHOTOS) Tejasswi Prakash blouse designs: Stylish Ideas for Women

Sudha Murthy’s 8 parenting tips every parent should know