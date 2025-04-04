Lifestyle

Beat the Heat with Style: 7 Stunning Khadi Sarees

Handloom Classic Golden Border Saree

For a simple look, you can choose a pastel colored plain Khadi saree. Such handloom classic golden border sarees are evergreen classics. These are elegant for office to worship.

Broad Contrast Border Khadi Saree

For breathable all-day wear, you can choose such a broad contrast border work Khadi saree. Along with being simple, its unique design will give you a fancy grace. 

Natural Dye Khadi Saree Design

For the summer season, you can also choose Natural Dye Khadi Saree. In this, you will find natural dye sarees in light brown, muddy or sand colors.

Floral Border Cotton Saree

Such a cotton saree giving an eco-friendly and organic feel is also perfect. This is a perfect choice for summer brunch or casual outing. 

Jamdani Style Woven Khadi Saree

Such minimal sarees with Jamdani inspired motifs on a Khadi base give a perfect royal touch. This is a perfect selection for indie art lovers and handloom fans.

Ombre Dye Plain Khadi Saree

With a light shade on top and a dark shade on the bottom, you can also choose such a unique Khadi saree in ombre dye. 

