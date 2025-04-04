Beat the Heat with Style: 7 Stunning Khadi Sarees

Lifestyle
For a simple look, you can choose a pastel colored plain Khadi saree. Such handloom classic golden border sarees are evergreen classics. These are elegant for office to worship.
For breathable all-day wear, you can choose such a broad contrast border work Khadi saree. Along with being simple, its unique design will give you a fancy grace.
For the summer season, you can also choose Natural Dye Khadi Saree. In this, you will find natural dye sarees in light brown, muddy or sand colors.
Such a cotton saree giving an eco-friendly and organic feel is also perfect. This is a perfect choice for summer brunch or casual outing.
Such minimal sarees with Jamdani inspired motifs on a Khadi base give a perfect royal touch. This is a perfect selection for indie art lovers and handloom fans.
With a light shade on top and a dark shade on the bottom, you can also choose such a unique Khadi saree in ombre dye.
