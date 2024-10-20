Lifestyle

Affordable Diwali lights: Wholesale markets in India

Decorative Diwali Lights

Visit Sadar Bazaar wholesale market to decorate your home with decorative lights for Diwali. Here you will find Diwali decorative lights at very cheap prices

Fancy Light Decoration Items

Whether you want to buy artificial light lamps or fancy light decoration items, each string of lights is easily available here for less than ₹100

Lights at Wholesale Prices

If you want to decorate your home cheaply for Diwali, you can go to Sadar Bazaar. Here you will find light shops everywhere. You can easily buy lights here at wholesale prices

Lights from ₹10 to ₹100

Lallu Mishra Gali and Paan Gali of Sadar Bazaar are famous for lights. Here you will find great lights from ₹10 to ₹100. 1000 lights are available here for ₹100

Chandni Chowk Light Market

If you don't want to go to Sadar Bazaar, the adjoining Chandni Chowk light market is also a wholesale market. Here you will find not 1-2 but thousands of light shops

Variety of Diwali Lights

A variety of Diwali lights like light fountains, lamps, candles, strings, fancy lights, chandeliers, hanging lights available in Chandni Chowk market for ₹100-200

