Affordable Diwali lights: Wholesale markets in India

Lifestyle
Visit Sadar Bazaar wholesale market to decorate your home with decorative lights for Diwali. Here you will find Diwali decorative lights at very cheap prices
Whether you want to buy artificial light lamps or fancy light decoration items, each string of lights is easily available here for less than ₹100
If you want to decorate your home cheaply for Diwali, you can go to Sadar Bazaar. Here you will find light shops everywhere. You can easily buy lights here at wholesale prices
Lallu Mishra Gali and Paan Gali of Sadar Bazaar are famous for lights. Here you will find great lights from ₹10 to ₹100. 1000 lights are available here for ₹100
If you don't want to go to Sadar Bazaar, the adjoining Chandni Chowk light market is also a wholesale market. Here you will find not 1-2 but thousands of light shops
A variety of Diwali lights like light fountains, lamps, candles, strings, fancy lights, chandeliers, hanging lights available in Chandni Chowk market for ₹100-200