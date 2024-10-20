Lifestyle
Mix lemon peels with water and pour into the sink. This removes stains and bad odors.
Placing lemon peels in the fridge eliminates odors. It acts as a natural fridge freshener.
Add dried lemon peels to tea for flavor and aroma. They can also be used in herbal tea.
Boil lemon peels in water to create a natural air freshener. It will spread a pleasant fragrance in your home.
Lemon peels have natural insecticidal properties. Placing them near windows and in the kitchen keeps ants and insects away.
Boil lemon peels with sugar and water to make candies. A tasty and healthy snack for kids.
Dry lemon peels, powder them, and mix with sugar and honey to make a skin scrub. Good for the skin.