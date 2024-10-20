Karwa Chauth 2024:Tina Dabi and other IAS officers to celebrate

Lifestyle
Karwa Chauth is a special festival for every woman, whether she is a politician, actress, or a high-ranking officer. The lady IAS officers of Rajasthan also observed this fast
This is IAS Pari Bishnoi's second Karwa Chauth. Although Pari is posted in the Sikkim cadre, she visits her husband's home in Haryana for special festivals
Today's festival is also very special for IAS officers Jasmeet Sandhu and Artika Shukla. They celebrate Karwa Chauth in a simple way. They are currently posted in Rajasthan
This is the second Karwa Chauth for Barmer Collector IAS officer Tina Dabi. Her husband, Pradeep Gawande, is currently the District Collector of Jalore
This is Tina Dabi's second marriage. She divorced her first husband. Now, Tina and IAS Pradeep Gawande have a child. She is happy in her life
This is the second Karwa Chauth for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, Riya Dabi, and her husband, IPS Manish Kumar. They dated for a long time before getting married