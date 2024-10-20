Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024:Tina Dabi and other IAS officers to celebrate

Karwa Chauth is special for everyone

Karwa Chauth is a special festival for every woman, whether she is a politician, actress, or a high-ranking officer. The lady IAS officers of Rajasthan also observed this fast

IAS Pari Bishnoi's Second Karwa Chauth

This is IAS Pari Bishnoi's second Karwa Chauth. Although Pari is posted in the Sikkim cadre, she visits her husband's home in Haryana for special festivals

IAS Jasmeet Sandhu and Artika Shukla's Karwa Chauth

Today's festival is also very special for IAS officers Jasmeet Sandhu and Artika Shukla. They celebrate Karwa Chauth in a simple way. They are currently posted in Rajasthan

IAS Tina Dabi's Second Karwa Chauth

This is the second Karwa Chauth for Barmer Collector IAS officer Tina Dabi. Her husband, Pradeep Gawande, is currently the District Collector of Jalore

Tina Dabi's Second Marriage

This is Tina Dabi's second marriage. She divorced her first husband. Now, Tina and IAS Pradeep Gawande have a child. She is happy in her life

Riya Dabi's Karwa Chauth

This is the second Karwa Chauth for IAS Tina Dabi's sister, Riya Dabi, and her husband, IPS Manish Kumar. They dated for a long time before getting married

