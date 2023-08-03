Lifestyle
In a pan, sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, & green chilies. Add turmeric, salt, & soaked poha. Mix well & cook for a few minutes. Add coriander & a splash of lemon juice.
Heat oil & fry mustard seeds, cumin & chopped onion. Add diced potatoes. Add turmeric, chilli powder, & salt. Mix in the soaked poha & roasted peanuts. Toss everything together.
Roast mustard seeds, cumin seeds & green chillies. Add diced pineapples till it softens. Mix soaked poha & add turmeric with salt. Toss gently & add roasted cashews & cilantro.
Heat oil & fry curry leaves,green chilies & peanuts until golden. Add poha & roast until crisp. Sprinkle sugar,salt & a hint of amchur. Mix everything thoroughly and let it cool.
Sauté chopped carrots,bell peppers & green peas in a pan with oil. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves & onions. Then add soaked poha with turmeric, salt, & pinch of asafoetida.