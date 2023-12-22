Lifestyle
Christmas 2023: 7 reasons and facts we decorate Christmas trees
Germans were the first to start decorating Christmas tree
The evergreen represents eternal life and hope
Thomas Edison's assistant introduced electric lights in Christmas tree
It symbolises the resilience of life and wonders of agriculture.
Ancient cultures used evergreen trees for symbolism
It represents life during dark winter nights
First decorated tree in the U.S. was in 1830s Pennsylvania.
