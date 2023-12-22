Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 reasons and facts we decorate Christmas trees

Image credits: Pexels

Germans were the first to start decorating Christmas tree

Image credits: Pexels

The evergreen represents eternal life and hope

Image credits: Pexels

Thomas Edison's assistant introduced electric lights in Christmas tree

Image credits: Pexels

It symbolises the resilience of life and wonders of agriculture.

Image credits: Pexels

Ancient cultures used evergreen trees for symbolism

Image credits: Pexels

It represents life during dark winter nights

Image credits: Pexels

First decorated tree in the U.S. was in 1830s Pennsylvania.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One