Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 dishes to try for the holiday lunch

Dive into the joy of Christmas with a delectable feast! From classic roast turkey to festive Yule log, explore seven dishes that redefine holiday lunch

Image credits: Freepik

Roasted Turkey

Roast turkey is often stuffed and seasoned with herbs. It's traditionally served with gravy and cranberry sauce

Image credits: Freepik

Baked Ham

Glazed and baked ham is another popular choice. The sweet and savory glaze enhances the flavor, and it pairs well with mustard or pineapple

Image credits: Freepik

Prime Rib Roast

If you're looking for a luxurious option, prime rib roast is a succulent and flavorful choice. It's often seasoned with garlic and herbs and served with au jus

Image credits: Freepik

Mashed Potatoes

Creamy mashed potatoes are a comforting and classic side dish. You can add butter, cream, or cheese for extra richness

Image credits: Freepik

Roasted Veggies

Colorful medley of roasted vegetables, such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, and parsnips, adds a healthy and flavorful element to your Christmas lunch

Image credits: Freepik

Dumplings

These dumplings stuffed with meat or veggies are a great choice for Christmas Lunch

Image credits: Freepik

Yule Log Cake

For dessert, consider a Yule log cake, a festive and decorative dessert that resembles a log. It's often made with sponge cake, rolled and filled with delicious fillings

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One