Mexican Corn to Chicken Fajita: 7 warm soups for Mumbai monsoons

Sweet corn, jalapenos, bell peppers and Mexican flavours blend well in this simple recipe. Here are 7 warm soups for Mumbai monsoons.

Chicken fajita soup

It’s easy to make and packed with all the flavours of classic chicken fajitas. The soup with chicken, rice, black beans, sprouts and veggies makes it hearty and filling.

Chicken wild rice soup

This creamy chicken and wild rice soup use chicken, cream, thyme, garlic, onions, carrots, and celery together for a warm soup that has an aromatic depth.

Pea and ham soup

The ham releases incredible flavour into the thick and creamy broth of green peas and veggies and is a warm soup on rainy days in Mumbai.

Broccoli and cauliflower soup

It blends broccoli and cauliflower with some carrots for the just-right balance. It’s soul-warming and has so much texture you’ll love each and every bite.

Corn chive and bacon soup

Use bacon for soup and naked corn cobs to scent broth for extra creamy flavour which can be amplified by cheese.

French onion soup

French onion soup is a delicious rainy-day staple made with caramelized onions, beef, and comte cheese enjoyed with toasted bread.

