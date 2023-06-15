Mexican Corn to Chicken Fajita: 7 warm soups for Mumbai monsoons

Lifestyle
Sweet corn, jalapenos, bell peppers and Mexican flavours blend well in this simple recipe. Here are 7 warm soups for Mumbai monsoons.
It’s easy to make and packed with all the flavours of classic chicken fajitas. The soup with chicken, rice, black beans, sprouts and veggies makes it hearty and filling.
This creamy chicken and wild rice soup use chicken, cream, thyme, garlic, onions, carrots, and celery together for a warm soup that has an aromatic depth.
The ham releases incredible flavour into the thick and creamy broth of green peas and veggies and is a warm soup on rainy days in Mumbai.
It blends broccoli and cauliflower with some carrots for the just-right balance. It’s soul-warming and has so much texture you’ll love each and every bite.
Use bacon for soup and naked corn cobs to scent broth for extra creamy flavour which can be amplified by cheese.
French onion soup is a delicious rainy-day staple made with caramelized onions, beef, and comte cheese enjoyed with toasted bread.