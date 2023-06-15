Doas to Idli-7 healthy South Indian breakfast

Lifestyle
You can cook healthy South Indian meals using alternative ingredients fast and effortlessly! Check out the recipes listed here.
To prepare easy curd rice, mix steamed rice and curd with ingredients such as urad dal, mustard seeds, chilies and coriander leaves
Karnataka and the Konkani regions are known for their cucumber idli, and it is delicious.
This meal is high in nutrients and health benefits. It is also beneficial to a weight loss diet.
Upma is one of the most popular breakfast dishes in India. This delectable dish is also low-calorie, containing urad dal, semolina, vegetables, and curd.
This meal is nutritious and provides both protein and fibre. Use fresh coriander leaves as garnish. You can also serve these delicious uttapams with chutney and sambhar!
Dosa is a classic comfort food that everyone enjoys. This dosa uses rai, rice flour, and other flours to make it a healthy alternative to typical dosas.
This breakfast meal is ideal for those who like something non-oily and light. Furthermore, they are high in protein!