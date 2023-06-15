Lifestyle

Doas to Idli-7 healthy South Indian breakfast

You can cook healthy South Indian meals using alternative ingredients fast and effortlessly! Check out the recipes listed here.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Curd Rice

To prepare easy curd rice, mix steamed rice and curd with ingredients such as urad dal, mustard seeds, chilies and  coriander leaves

Image credits: Pixabay

Cucumber Idli

Karnataka and the Konkani regions are known for their cucumber idli, and it is delicious. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Lauki Dosa

This meal is high in nutrients and health benefits. It is also beneficial to a weight loss diet. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Upma

Upma is one of the most popular breakfast dishes in India. This delectable dish is also low-calorie, containing urad dal, semolina, vegetables, and curd. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Oats Uttapam

This meal is nutritious and provides both protein and fibre. Use fresh coriander leaves as garnish. You can also serve these delicious uttapams with chutney and sambhar! 

Image credits: Pixabay

Ragi Dosa

Dosa is a classic comfort food that everyone enjoys. This dosa uses rai, rice flour, and other flours to make it a healthy alternative to typical dosas. 

Image credits: Instagram

Nuchinunde Dumplings

This breakfast meal is ideal for those who like something non-oily and light. Furthermore, they are high in protein! 
 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One