Vada Pav to Pakoras: 6 tasty snacks for Mumbai monsoons

Pipping hot vadas with a coating of besan is the all-time favourite monsoon snack. Here are 6 delectable Mumbai monsoon snacks.
Mouth-watering pakoras and a cup of tea are timeless and tested combinations during the Mumbai monsoon.
Yet another hot and crunchy delicacy we all crave during the rainy season. These spicy food pockets heighten your senses and uplift your mood in Mumbai monsoons.
Hot aloo paratha with cool curd and some sour pickle makes up a complete meal and is one of the best foods to relish in Mumbai monsoons.
This popular Mumbai dish can also be a favourite pick in the rainy season. The hot and spicy bhaji gets served with soft buttery tava-fried pav.
From fried aloo chaat to even aloo tikki, the burst of flavours is why they go so well with the cold rains.