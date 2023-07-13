Lifestyle

Chocolate to Strawberry: 6 Milkshakes popular in India

A chocolate milkshake is a favourite made with milk, chocolate syrup, and ice lotion. Here is a curated list of 6 milkshakes that are popular in India.

Mango Milkshake

The creamy texture of milk combined with the sweetness of mango pulp is totally irresistible.

Kitkat Milkshake

KitKat milkshake is a recent addition to milkshakes of India made with KitKat chocolates, milk, and ice cream.

Butterscotch Milkshake

Butterscotch milkshake is made with butterscotch syrup, milk, and ice cream and has a unique caramel-like flavour.

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo milkshake is another favourite among chocolate lovers. Made with Oreo cookies, milk, and ice cream.

Strawberry Milkshake

The strawberry milkshake is a refreshing and fruity drink that is a perfect mix of strawberries with milk and tastes yummy.

