Chittorgarh Fort: Historical Places You Must Visit

Chittorgarh Fort is a precious part of Rajasthan's history. Places like Kumbha Palace, Padmini Palace, and Kirti Stambh are its pride.
The Chittorgarh Fort located here was built in the seventh century. This fort was built by King Chitrangada. This fort is spread over an area of about 18 km.
Here you have to take an auto to go from one place to another. The Rana Kumbha Palace located in Chittorgarh is built inside the fort itself. Which has now turned into ruins.
There is a belief associated with this palace that Maharana Uday Singh, the founder of Udaipur, was born at this very place. This was also the home of Mirabai at one time.
The Kirti Stambh was built in 1448 in the Chittorgarh Fort itself, which is 37.19 meters high. Different idols of gods and goddesses are also made in this 9-storey pillar.
There is also a temple of Kali Maa above the fort. She is worshiped as the Kuldevi of Chittorgarh. Crowds gather here during both Navratri.
Sitamata Wildlife Sanctuary is present in Chittorgarh. There are many wild animals here including panthers. If you are fond of wildlife then you must visit this sanctuary.
Rani Padmini used to live here after marrying Rawal Singh. Padmini Palace is considered to be a historical monument related to the self-sacrifice of Rani Padmini.