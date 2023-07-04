Chicken Curry to Palak Paneer: 6 delicious Dhaba foods

Lifestyle
Chicken Curry is a staple dish made with chicken, spices, garlic, ginger, and tomato puree garnished with dhaniya. Here are 6 delicious dhaba dishes.
Kaali Daal is also known as Ma Ki Daal (mom's lentils) since it is wholesome besides being staple dhaba food and is a famous dish.
Made with eggs, spices, and onions and garnished with coriander, Anda Curry is another delicious staple dhaba dish.
Extremely popular with North Indians, Aloo Paratha is eaten with chilled yoghurt, pickle or chutney and is another popular dhaba dish.
Spicy chicken tikka is made by marinating chicken in yoghurt, lime juice, ginger-garlic paste and spices and then served on skewers with green chutney and sauce.
Made by blending palak into a paste and adding paneer, spices, garlic, ginger, onion and green chillies for zing, it is a popular dhaba dish in India.