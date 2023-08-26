7 plants that bring wealth and good luck

Lifestyle
Many cultures believe certain plants bring good luck and positive energy to a home. While luck can be subjective, here are 7 plants that bring positive vibes.
This succulent is often referred to as the "money tree" and is believed to attract wealth and prosperity. Its small, rounded leaves resemble coins.
Also called the mother-in-law's tongue, the snake plant is thought to bring positive energy and protection. It's a hardy plant that can thrive in various light conditions.
Rosemary is often associated with good luck, memory enhancement, and protection. It's an aromatic herb that can be grown indoors.
The peace lily is associated with purity, tranquility, and good luck. It's known for its air-purifying qualities and elegant white flowers.
Lavender is known for its calming and soothing properties. It's believed to bring positive energy, relaxation, and even better sleep.
Also known as Devil's Ivy, the money plant is believed to bring financial luck and abundance. Its heart-shaped leaves are easy to care for and can thrive in various conditions.
This plant is often associated with luck and prosperity, especially when given as a gift. It's believed to bring positive energy and growth.