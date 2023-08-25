Onam 2023: Try these 7 exquisite tangy twists to elevate your sadhya

Lifestyle
Onam is just around the corner and most of the preparations are halfway done. The grand Onam Sadhya can easily be perfected with the right amount of curries and dishes.
This is a bit on the spicy side. Inji Puli is mainly made of small ginger pieces, green chillies, and tamarind extract. Sometimes, jaggery is added to enhance sweetness.
Moru is made of curd along with coconut scrapings. It is also made with coconut according to taste differences.
This pachadi is made with sour curd, coconut, mustard seeds and the main highlight, pineapple. Curd and pineapple extract heightens the tanginess.
Kaalan is similar to Moru Curry but along with curd and coconut scrapings, banana is also used. Raw bananas are preferred. This is a very simple dish to make on Onam.
This curd-based mango curry is sweet as well as sour. Ripe mangoes are peeled and cooked along with curd and fresh coconut. It has a thick gravy and is mildly spicy.
Rasam basically looks like a soup. But it is a substitute for moru curry. Tomatoes, spices and herbs are the ingredients of this dish is a great cure for bloating problems.
Pickles are not uncommon but the Kerala style pickles have a distinct taste of its own. They are simply made of mango, salt, chilli powders and spices.