Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: All you need to know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is an annual observance that commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who was a warrior king and founder of the Maratha Empire

This day is celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm, particularly in Maharashtra, where Shivaji Maharaj is highly revered as a symbol of courage, leadership, and valor.

Various ceremonies are organized to honor the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj which includes cultural programs, historical reenactments, and floral tributes at Shivaji's statues.

Additionally, people often participate in prayers, recite passages from Shivaji Maharaj's life story (known as Shiv Charitra), and engage in philanthropic activities. 

This Jayanti serves not only as a reminder of Shivaji Maharaj's contributions to Indian history but also as an opportunity for people to draw inspiration from his ideals of bravery

It is a day to reflect on his teachings and values, which continue to inspire generations of Indians.

