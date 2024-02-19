Lifestyle

7 ways to cope-up with your depression

Coping with depression is a challenging journey that frequently necessitates a variety of techniques adapted to each individual's requirements. 

Set Realistic Goals

Break tasks into manageable steps and celebrate small achievements.
 

Engage in Enjoyable Activities

Spend time on hobbies and interests that bring joy and fulfilment.
 

Practice Self-Care

Exercise, eat well, sleep adequately, and practice relaxation techniques.

Establish Routine and Structure

Create a daily schedule to provide stability and purpose.
 

Challenge Negative Thoughts

Use cognitive-behavioral techniques to reframe negative thinking patterns.

Seek Professional Help

Therapy, counseling, or medication from a mental health professional.

Develop a Support System

Surround yourself with understanding friends, family, or support groups.

