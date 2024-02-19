7 pocket-friendly international destinations to explore

Lifestyle
Accommodation, food, and transportation are relatively inexpensive, allowing you to explore attractions like Ubud's Monkey Forest, Uluwatu Temple without overspending.
Explore historic landmarks like Buda Castle and Fisherman's Bastion, relax in city's thermal baths, and indulge in delicious Hungarian cuisine at affordable eateries.
Wander through the Old Town Square, admire the iconic Charles Bridge, and visit attractions like Prague Castle and the Astronomical Clock without breaking the bank.
Explore the Old Quarter, take a street food tour, and visit attractions like Hoan Kiem Lake and the Temple of Literature on a budget-friendly itinerary.
Explore iconic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque, wander through the Grand Bazaar, and savor authentic Turkish cuisine without breaking the bank.
Explore historic sites like the Zocalo and Templo Mayor, visit world-class museums, and indulge in delicious street food and tacos al pastor.
Explore iconic landmarks like the Acropolis and Parthenon, wander through charming neighborhoods like Plaka, and enjoy delicious Greek cuisine without breaking the bank.