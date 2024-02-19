Lifestyle

7 pocket-friendly international destinations to explore

Image credits: Getty

1. Bali, Indonesia:

Accommodation, food, and transportation are relatively inexpensive, allowing you to explore attractions like Ubud's Monkey Forest, Uluwatu Temple without overspending.

Image credits: pexels

2. Budapest, Hungary:

Explore historic landmarks like Buda Castle and Fisherman's Bastion, relax in city's thermal baths, and indulge in delicious Hungarian cuisine at affordable eateries.

Image credits: our own

3. Prague, Czech Republic:

Wander through the Old Town Square, admire the iconic Charles Bridge, and visit attractions like Prague Castle and the Astronomical Clock without breaking the bank.

Image credits: Getty

4. Hanoi, Vietnam:

Explore the Old Quarter, take a street food tour, and visit attractions like Hoan Kiem Lake and the Temple of Literature on a budget-friendly itinerary.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Istanbul, Turkey:

Explore iconic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque, wander through the Grand Bazaar, and savor authentic Turkish cuisine without breaking the bank.

Image credits: Getty

6. Mexico City, Mexico:

Explore historic sites like the Zocalo and Templo Mayor, visit world-class museums, and indulge in delicious street food and tacos al pastor.

Image credits: Pixabay

7. Athens, Greece:

Explore iconic landmarks like the Acropolis and Parthenon, wander through charming neighborhoods like Plaka, and enjoy delicious Greek cuisine without breaking the bank.

Image credits: Pixabay
