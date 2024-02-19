7 effective ways to control acne breakouts

Lifestyle
Use a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser twice daily to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. Avoid harsh scrubbing or overwashing, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils.
Avoiding processed foods, sugary snacks, and high-glycemic foods can help reduce inflammation and prevent acne breakouts.
Incorporate stress-reducing activities into your daily routine, such as exercise, meditation, yoga. Prioritize self-care to help manage stress levels and promote clearer skin.
Keep your hands away from your face and avoid squeezing or popping pimples, as this can cause further irritation and delay healing.
Look for labels indicating "oil-free" or "non-comedogenic" to ensure that the products you use are suitable for acne-prone skin.
Salicylic acid helps to unclog pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, and reduce inflammation, while benzoyl peroxide works by killing acne-causing bacteria and reducing oil production.
If acne persists despite your efforts to control it, consider seeking professional help from a dermatologist.