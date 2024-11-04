Lifestyle

How many egg whites can you eat daily?

Image credits: Getty

Protein

Eggs are rich in protein. Those looking to lose weight definitely include them in their diet.

Image credits: Getty

Egg white

Egg white is considered a healthy food. It is low in calories, fat, and cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

How many to eat?

The American Heart Association recommends eating two egg whites a day.

Image credits: Getty

Helps in weight management

The protein and healthy fats in eggs help with weight management by reducing calorie intake.

Image credits: Getty

Amino acids

Egg whites contain all nine essential amino acids that the body needs.

Image credits: Getty

Calories

One egg white contains only 17 calories.

Image credits: Getty

Note

Make dietary changes only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One