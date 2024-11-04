How many egg whites can you eat daily?

Lifestyle
Eggs are rich in protein. Those looking to lose weight definitely include them in their diet.
Egg white is considered a healthy food. It is low in calories, fat, and cholesterol.
The American Heart Association recommends eating two egg whites a day.
The protein and healthy fats in eggs help with weight management by reducing calorie intake.
Egg whites contain all nine essential amino acids that the body needs.
One egg white contains only 17 calories.
Make dietary changes only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.