Mount Abu: A Maldives-style Wedding destination in Rajasthan

Lifestyle
Mount Abu in Rajasthan has become a prime destination wedding location. With its scenic beauty, five-star hotels, and wedding amenities, it offers a Maldives-like experience.
The wedding season is about to begin after Diwali. Destination weddings have become increasingly popular.
It means the bride and groom's families travel to a different city for the wedding. Mount Abu in Rajasthan is gaining popularity.
It has become a top destination wedding location. Approximately 1000-1500 weddings take place here every year. Its natural beauty captivates everyone.
Mount Abu is located near Udaipur in Rajasthan, specifically in the Sirohi district. It has an altitude of over 1700 feet and attracts tourists year-round.
This entire town is nestled in the hills, offering good five-star hotels and all the amenities of a city.
You can enjoy activities like river rafting. The nearest airport is Dabok Airport in Udaipur, from where you can drive to Mount Abu.