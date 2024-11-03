Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 3 Things You Should Never Get Too Close To

Beware of these 3 things

Acharya Chanakya, in his treatise Neeti Shastra, identifies three things that require a balanced approach – neither too close nor too distant.

Verse from Chanakya Niti

अत्यासन्ना विनाशाय दूरस्था न फलप्रदा:, सेवितव्यं मध्याभागेन राजा बहिर्गुरू: स्त्रियं:

Meaning of the verse

Meaning: One should neither get too close nor too distant from fire, powerful people, and women. A balanced approach is crucial.

Don't get too close to fire

Being too close or too far from fire can be problematic. Maintaining a safe distance is essential.

Maintain balance with powerful people

Neither friendship nor enmity is advisable with those more powerful. A balanced approach is recommended.

Why not get too close to women?

Spending excessive time with women can lead to various issues, while complete detachment is also not ideal. A balanced approach is best.

