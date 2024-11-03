Lifestyle

Liver Cancer Symptoms

Factors like alcohol, smoking, liver diseases, obesity, diabetes, and certain medications can increase the risk of liver cancer. Let's examine the symptoms.

Abdominal Pain

Pain or discomfort in the right side of the abdomen.

Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss can also be a sign of liver cancer.

Excessive Fatigue

Excessive fatigue, vomiting, nausea, and loss of appetite can be symptoms of liver cancer.

Change in Urine Color

A change in urine color is another sign. Dark-colored urine should not be ignored.

Note

If you experience the above symptoms, do not self-diagnose; consult a doctor for confirmation and appropriate medical advice.

