Factors like alcohol, smoking, liver diseases, obesity, diabetes, and certain medications can increase the risk of liver cancer. Let's examine the symptoms.
Pain or discomfort in the right side of the abdomen.
Yellowing of the skin and eyes.
Unexplained weight loss can also be a sign of liver cancer.
Excessive fatigue, vomiting, nausea, and loss of appetite can be symptoms of liver cancer.
A change in urine color is another sign. Dark-colored urine should not be ignored.
If you experience the above symptoms, do not self-diagnose; consult a doctor for confirmation and appropriate medical advice.