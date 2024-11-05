Lifestyle

Discover Aazhimala Temple: Majestic Shiva sculpture by the Arabian Sea

In Aazhimala, witness the majestic Shiva sculpture by the beautiful Arabian Sea. Explore everything you need to know before visiting this pilgrim hotspot in Kerala.

Image credits: our own

Coastal temple at Aazhimala

Aazhimala Shiva Temple is located on the coast of Pulinkudi, near Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. It is established as per Sree Narayana Guru's vision.

Image credits: our own

Gangadhareswara Shiva

The beautiful concrete sculpture of Lord Shiva in his Gangadhareswara form is the main attraction.

Image credits: our own

18 meters tall Shiva statue

The temple features Kerala's tallest Shiva statue, standing at 58 feet. 

Image credits: our own

Four-armed Shiva

Shiva with four arms, liberating Ganga from his matted locks.

Image credits: our own

Place of meditation

The sculpture holds a damaru and trishul. Legend says yogis meditated where the statue stands.

Image credits: our own

The sculptor

Sculpted by P S Devadathan, a native of Aazhimala. Construction began in 2014, opened to the public on December 31, 2022.

Image credits: our own

Deities at the temple

The main deity is Shiva, with Ganapathi and Parvathy as sub-deities.

Image credits: our own

Pilgrim tourism circuit

The temple is part of Kerala Tourism's Pilgrim Tourism Circuit and is open to all faiths.

Image credits: our own

How to reach Aazhimala

Easily accessible via Vizhinjam-Poovar route on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari road.

Image credits: our own
