Discover Aazhimala Temple: Majestic Shiva sculpture by the Arabian Sea

In Aazhimala, witness the majestic Shiva sculpture by the beautiful Arabian Sea. Explore everything you need to know before visiting this pilgrim hotspot in Kerala.
Aazhimala Shiva Temple is located on the coast of Pulinkudi, near Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. It is established as per Sree Narayana Guru's vision.
The beautiful concrete sculpture of Lord Shiva in his Gangadhareswara form is the main attraction.
The temple features Kerala's tallest Shiva statue, standing at 58 feet.
Shiva with four arms, liberating Ganga from his matted locks.
The sculpture holds a damaru and trishul. Legend says yogis meditated where the statue stands.
Sculpted by P S Devadathan, a native of Aazhimala. Construction began in 2014, opened to the public on December 31, 2022.
The main deity is Shiva, with Ganapathi and Parvathy as sub-deities.
The temple is part of Kerala Tourism's Pilgrim Tourism Circuit and is open to all faiths.
Easily accessible via Vizhinjam-Poovar route on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari road.