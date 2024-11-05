Lifestyle
Eating pomegranate helps keep skin radiant and youthful. Daily consumption increases collagen production.
Signs of aging like wrinkles and dull skin start appearing as we age. Pomegranate consumption makes one appear younger.
Rich in Vitamin C, pomegranate is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Daily consumption enhances skin radiance and improves elasticity.
Besides reducing fluid retention, pomegranate makes skin glow. You can consume one pomegranate daily.
The ample Vitamin B5 in pomegranate benefits both skin and brain health. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce facial swelling.
Pomegranate's keratinocytes boost collagen production in skin cells, helping maintain elasticity.
Applying pomegranate juice daily can help reduce blemishes and skin infections.
Using crushed pomegranate seeds as a scrub removes dead skin and maintains facial radiance.