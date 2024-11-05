Lifestyle

Pomegranate for glowing skin

Eating pomegranate helps keep skin radiant and youthful. Daily consumption increases collagen production.

Reduces biological age

Signs of aging like wrinkles and dull skin start appearing as we age. Pomegranate consumption makes one appear younger.

Vitamin C for skin radiance

Rich in Vitamin C, pomegranate is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Daily consumption enhances skin radiance and improves elasticity.

Reduces fluid retention

Besides reducing fluid retention, pomegranate makes skin glow. You can consume one pomegranate daily.

Reduces skin swelling

The ample Vitamin B5 in pomegranate benefits both skin and brain health. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce facial swelling.

Aids collagen production

Pomegranate's keratinocytes boost collagen production in skin cells, helping maintain elasticity.

Reduces pigmentation

Applying pomegranate juice daily can help reduce blemishes and skin infections.

Use pomegranate in scrubs

Using crushed pomegranate seeds as a scrub removes dead skin and maintains facial radiance.

