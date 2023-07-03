Lifestyle

Cheese to Paneer: 6 tasty Vada Pav dishes for Monsoons

Cheese vada pav is incomplete without putting a layer of melted cheese for a cheesy twist. Here are 6 must-have and tasty Vada pav dishes for monsoons.

Masala Vada Pav

The potato patty is infused with spicy masala spread, giving it a fiery burst of flavour.

Schezwan Vada Pav

Spicy schezwan sauce gives a hot and spicy kick to the Vada pav giving it a unique flavour.

Aloo Tikki Vada Pav

Crispy and tasty aloo tikki replaces traditional vada in this variation of a monsoon snack.

Chicken Keema Vada Pav

Chicken minced (Keema), is used to create savoury vada elevating flavours of the snacky dish.

Paneer Vada Pav

Replace potato pattice with paneer-filled patty for a tasty twist to classic Vada pav.

