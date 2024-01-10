Baikal to Abraham: 7 stunning frozen lakes around the World

Lifestyle
Embark on a journey to frozen marvels—from Russia's Lake Baikal to Canada's Abraham Lake. Explore the enchantment of icy landscapes around the world
Lake Baikal freezes during the winter, creating a surreal landscape of crystal-clear ice. The ice is so transparent that you can often see deep into the lake
Located in Alberta, Canada, Abraham Lake is famous for its frozen methane bubbles trapped beneath the surface of the ice. These bubbles create a mesmerizing scene
Situated in Banff National Park, Alberta, Lake Louise freezes during the winter, surrounded by snow-capped mountains
Yes, there is another Lake Baikal, this one is in Mongolia. This smaller Lake Baikal, known as Taatsiin Tsagaan Nuur, freezes during winter, is surrounded by snow covered landscape
While Lake Bled doesn't completely freeze over, it still transforms into a magical winter wonderland. The lake features an iconic island with a church and a medieval castle
Jokulsarlon is a glacial lagoon that freezes during the winter. Massive icebergs drift on the frozen water, creating a surreal and stunning scene
Cascading waterfalls of Lake Plitvice National Park freeze, creating intricate ice formations. The frozen landscape adds an enchanting element to this UNESCO World Heritage site