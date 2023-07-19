Mount Tambora to Mount Merapi: 5 of the World's deadliest Volcanoes

Lifestyle
Devastating volcanic eruptions throughout history unleashed catastrophic destruction, altering climates and claiming countless lives. Their impact echoes through time
The eruption in 1815 claimed 71000 lives and triggered the infamous 'Year without a summer' that year. Mount Vermont had 18 inches of snow that year in June
The eruption in 1883 was one of the most catastrophic volcanic events which resulted in tsunamis that killed 36,000 people
the most famous volcanic eruption in history was the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD which led to the destruction of the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum
In 1902, Mount Pelee erupted and completely destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre on the island of Martinique. The eruption claimed the lives of around 30,000 people
Mount Merapi is one of the most active and dangerous volcanoes in the world. The most deadly eruption occurred in 2010, claiming the lives of over 350 people and displacing many