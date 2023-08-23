Fort House to Dhe Puttu-7 places to enjoy best biryani in Kochi

Lifestyle
Onam special: Kochi, also known as Cochin known for its rich culinary scene. If you're a biryani enthusiast, here are 7 places to enjoy some of the best biryanis.
This upscale restaurant offers a luxurious dining experience focusing on Kerala cuisine. Their Malabar biryani is known for its rich and complex flavours.
As the name suggests, Biryani Brothers specializes in a variety of biryanis. Their extensive menu offers options like chicken, mutton, and prawn biryanis.
The Malabar Café at Grand Hyatt serves an exquisite Malabar biryani that showcases the flavors of Kerala and the rich history of the Malabar region.
A long-standing favourite in Kochi, Paragon offers a variety of biryanis, including chicken, mutton, and prawn biryanis. Their Malabar biryani is a must-try.
Although known for puttu (a traditional breakfast dish), Dhe Puttu offers a unique variety of biryanis, including bamboo biryani and kaima rice biryani.
Known for its Thalassery biryani, this place serves a fragrant and flavorful biryani made with fragrant rice, tender meat, and aromatic spices.
This iconic restaurant offers a range of biryanis, including traditional Kerala biryani and Malabar biryani. Their use of local spices and flavours makes their biryanis unique.