Chanakya Niti: Signs Someone Is Not Trustworthy

Those who make promises but don't keep them

Many people come into your life and promise to do things. But those who forget their promises after making them are not trustworthy.

Those who criticize constantly but portray poverty

According to Chanakya, people who constantly criticize harm your self-confidence. It's best to stay away from such people.

Friends only during good times

Those who are with you only during good times but disappear during bad times are not true friends, according to Chanakya. They are with you only for their benefit.

Gossipmongers

If someone gossips about others to you, understand that they will gossip about you to others. Chanakya advises staying away from such people.

Those who speak excessively sweetly

Who doesn't like sweet talk? But if someone flatters excessively, be careful. According to Chanakya, those who flatter excessively are usually selfish.

