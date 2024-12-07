Chanakya Niti: Signs Someone Is Not Trustworthy

Lifestyle
Many people come into your life and promise to do things. But those who forget their promises after making them are not trustworthy.
According to Chanakya, people who constantly criticize harm your self-confidence. It's best to stay away from such people.
Those who are with you only during good times but disappear during bad times are not true friends, according to Chanakya. They are with you only for their benefit.
If someone gossips about others to you, understand that they will gossip about you to others. Chanakya advises staying away from such people.
Who doesn't like sweet talk? But if someone flatters excessively, be careful. According to Chanakya, those who flatter excessively are usually selfish.
