Lifestyle
From TV to Bollywood, Ankita Lokhande often stuns with her fashion sense. Recently, she mesmerized fans with her saree looks.
Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a red Gotapatti saree. The saree had broad golden Gotapatti work.
The golden Gotapatti and golden zari work on the red plain organza tissue saree enhanced its beauty. This saree style is timeless.
To complete the traditional look, Ankita wore a half-sleeved blouse with golden zari work. Matching bangles enhanced the look.
Vicky Kaushal's wife wore a heavy Navratna necklace with maroon, green, and white stones, paired with matching earrings, to enhance her saree look.
Ankita tied her hair in a simple ponytail and wore light makeup. Pink lips complemented the saree.
You can recreate Ankita's saree and styling this wedding season. This look will suit brides and earn compliments from relatives.
