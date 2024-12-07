Lifestyle

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

A celebrity saree draping expert

Dolly Jain transforms the ordinary into extraordinary art. This former 7th-grade dropout has brought glamour and recognition to saree draping.

Dolly Jain's Journey into Saree Draping

Dolly's journey from Bengaluru wasn't easy. Due to health issues, she left school. After marriage, she joined traditional Kolkata family where wearing a saree daily was essential.

Dolly Jain's Passion for Saree Draping

Initially, Dolly didn't enjoy wearing sarees. But gradually, she realized its uniqueness - the flow, the style. This sparked her interest in the art of saree draping.

Facing Societal Criticism and Struggle

Dolly's passion faced societal criticism. People deemed it futile. But she persevered, giving this art a new identity after 18 years of hard work.

Image credits: social media

Masters 357 Draping Techniques

In 2011, Dolly entered the Book of World Records as the 'Fastest Saree Draper.' She has mastered 357 saree draping techniques.

Image credits: Instagram

Ambani Family Admires Dolly Jain's Skill

Celebrities like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta admire her skill.

Dolly Jain's Touch in Ambani Weddings

From Alia Bhatt's National Award saree to the Ambani weddings, Dolly's touch is everywhere.

Dolly Jain's Charges Per Saree

Dolly's art is highly sought after, and her fees reflect that. Reports suggest she charges Rs 35,000 to Rs 2 lakh per saree.

An inspiration

Dolly Jain's success proves that passion and hard work can overcome any obstacle. She has elevated the saree to an art form.

Image credits: Instagram

