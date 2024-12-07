Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

Lifestyle
Dolly Jain transforms the ordinary into extraordinary art. This former 7th-grade dropout has brought glamour and recognition to saree draping.
Dolly's journey from Bengaluru wasn't easy. Due to health issues, she left school. After marriage, she joined traditional Kolkata family where wearing a saree daily was essential.
Initially, Dolly didn't enjoy wearing sarees. But gradually, she realized its uniqueness - the flow, the style. This sparked her interest in the art of saree draping.
Dolly's passion faced societal criticism. People deemed it futile. But she persevered, giving this art a new identity after 18 years of hard work.
In 2011, Dolly entered the Book of World Records as the 'Fastest Saree Draper.' She has mastered 357 saree draping techniques.
Celebrities like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta admire her skill.
From Alia Bhatt's National Award saree to the Ambani weddings, Dolly's touch is everywhere.
Dolly's art is highly sought after, and her fees reflect that. Reports suggest she charges Rs 35,000 to Rs 2 lakh per saree.
Dolly Jain's success proves that passion and hard work can overcome any obstacle. She has elevated the saree to an art form.
