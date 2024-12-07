Lifestyle

What is Carbon-14 Diamond battery? Power source to last thousand years

Image credits: University of Bristol

The Diamond Powerhouse

Researchers have developed a carbon-14 diamond battery with a lifespan of thousands of years

Image credits: University of Bristol

A Groundbreaking Innovation

The UK Atomic Energy Authority and the University of Bristol are behind this discovery

Image credits: University of Bristol

A Game-Changer in Energy

The carbon-14 diamond battery can be used in various applications, from medical devices to spacecraft

Image credits: University of Bristol

Powering Medical Devices

It can power ocular implants, hearing aids, pacemakers, and more

Image credits: Getty

Extending Spacecraft Lifespan

The diamond battery is expected to extend the lifespan of spacecraft

Image credits: Getty

Safe and Sustainable Power

Researchers claim that diamond batteries are safer and more sustainable

Image credits: University of Bristol

