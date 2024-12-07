What is Carbon-14 Diamond battery? Power source to last thousand years

Lifestyle
Researchers have developed a carbon-14 diamond battery with a lifespan of thousands of years
The UK Atomic Energy Authority and the University of Bristol are behind this discovery
The carbon-14 diamond battery can be used in various applications, from medical devices to spacecraft
It can power ocular implants, hearing aids, pacemakers, and more
The diamond battery is expected to extend the lifespan of spacecraft
Researchers claim that diamond batteries are safer and more sustainable
