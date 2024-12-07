Lifestyle

6 tips to lose weight after delivery

Low impact exercise

Instead of heavy exercise after delivery, you can do low-impact exercises. Yoga, walking, swimming, etc. help in maintaining postpartum weight.

Get enough sleep

After delivery, new mothers do not get enough sleep, which also affects weight gain. Take someone's help and get 4 to 5 hours of sleep.

Pay attention to portion control

Never make the mistake of eating all at once. Control portions of your healthy diet. Doing this will also help in weight control.

Breastfeed your baby

If you are breastfeeding your baby properly, you can easily control your weight. Breastfeeding does not increase the mother's weight.

Don't include too much fat in food

Women are often fed fatty foods after delivery. Consume ghee or other dry fruits, but not in excess. Also, eat grains, vegetables, and protein foods.

Give importance to all foods

Avoid consuming one or two things in excess. Including all kinds of foods in your diet will prevent nutritional deficiencies and will not increase body fat.

Ankita Lokhande's Stunning Gotapatti Saree Look

What is Carbon-14 Diamond battery? Power source to last thousand years

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change