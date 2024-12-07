6 tips to lose weight after delivery

Lifestyle
Instead of heavy exercise after delivery, you can do low-impact exercises. Yoga, walking, swimming, etc. help in maintaining postpartum weight.
After delivery, new mothers do not get enough sleep, which also affects weight gain. Take someone's help and get 4 to 5 hours of sleep.
Never make the mistake of eating all at once. Control portions of your healthy diet. Doing this will also help in weight control.
If you are breastfeeding your baby properly, you can easily control your weight. Breastfeeding does not increase the mother's weight.
Women are often fed fatty foods after delivery. Consume ghee or other dry fruits, but not in excess. Also, eat grains, vegetables, and protein foods.
Avoid consuming one or two things in excess. Including all kinds of foods in your diet will prevent nutritional deficiencies and will not increase body fat.
