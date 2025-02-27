Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

Lifestyle
Milk, yogurt, and paneer are all excellent sources of protein, calcium, and nutrients. But, which one is the most nutritious?
Milk is rich in calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Very beneficial for bone and muscle development in children. Consume daily if not lactose intolerant.
Yogurt contains good bacteria and probiotics. Helps improve digestion and boost immunity. Provides coolness and relief in summer.
Paneer is an excellent source of protein and calcium. Strengthens muscles and helps in weight loss. Eat in moderation, especially with heart issues.
For those who do not consume meat, paneer is a good option for healthy food. It also contains calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12.
All three have their own special qualities. Use milk for bones, yogurt for digestion, and paneer for protein. Make them part of your diet.
