Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

Dairy Products are an Important Part of the Indian Kitchen

Milk, yogurt, and paneer are all excellent sources of protein, calcium, and nutrients. But, which one is the most nutritious?

Milk – Symbol of a Complete Diet

Milk is rich in calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Very beneficial for bone and muscle development in children. Consume daily if not lactose intolerant.

Yogurt – A Boon for Digestion

Yogurt contains good bacteria and probiotics. Helps improve digestion and boost immunity. Provides coolness and relief in summer.

Paneer – A Powerhouse of Protein

Paneer is an excellent source of protein and calcium. Strengthens muscles and helps in weight loss. Eat in moderation, especially with heart issues.

Paneer is a Boon for Those Who Do Not Eat Meat

For those who do not consume meat, paneer is a good option for healthy food. It also contains calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12.

Opinion of Health Experts

All three have their own special qualities. Use milk for bones, yogurt for digestion, and paneer for protein. Make them part of your diet.

