Chanakya Niti: 6 habits you MUST avoid that will keep you poor

Acharya Chanakya, in one of his policies, has told about 5 such things, by doing which person always remains poor, no matter how hard he works. Learn which are these 5 things
According to Acharya Chanakya, Goddess Lakshmi abandons the person who wears dirty clothes. That is, no matter how hard such a person works, he can never become rich
Those who do not clean their teeth daily also never become rich. According to Acharya Chanakya, other people prefer to stay away from such people
Goddess Lakshmi also abandons the person who eats more than his hunger. This means that a person who eats more becomes lazy and such people never progress in their life
Those who behave harshly with others, i.e., talk in abusive language or abuse, such people also always remain poor. The first sign of moving forward is civilized behavior
Those who sleep at sunrise and sunset are never serious about their life. Because of this, they neither ever think about earning money nor are they able to move forward in life
