Lifestyle
Your income, expenses, or any financial difficulties are very personal matters. Never discuss them publicly. It could lead to embarrassment.
Minor or major disagreements in relationships are part of personal life. These should not be discussed publicly. Talk to someone close to you.
You can talk about mental health with your best friend or family. But avoid discussing it publicly with everyone. It won't make anyone comfortable.
Talking about someone's body or appearance is wrong. Everyone has their own beauty, and it should be respected.
Chronic illnesses, serious diseases, or other health problems are personal. Share them with a doctor or family, not in public discussions.
Light gossip is fine, but when it starts harming someone's image, it should stop immediately. It's better to avoid such talk altogether.
Discussions about politics often lead to disputes. Avoid talking about it publicly, especially when not everyone agrees with your views.
Topics related to religion and spirituality are extremely sensitive. Discussing them publicly can cause controversy.
Only talk about someone's grief or sorrow if they want to share it. Respect their feelings and give them time.
Publicly discussing others' personal lives can be insensitive. It's like violating their privacy. So, avoid such conversations.