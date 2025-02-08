Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 4 things more valuable than Money

Image credits: Getty

These 4 things are invaluable

Chanakya, in his teachings, presented 4 things more valuable than money. Let's find out what these 4 things are

Image credits: adobe stock

1. Self-respect is paramount

According to Chanakya, self-respect is supreme. Prioritize self-respect over money

Image credits: social media

2. The value of relationships

Human life is intertwined with social relationships. These bonds are invaluable, so prioritize relationships over money

Image credits: Getty

Health is wealth

Wise men say that losing health is more problematic than losing money. Health holds greater importance than wealth

Image credits: Getty

4. Dharma over money

Money can provide comfort, but Dharma offers guidance and peace of mind. Therefore, never prioritize money over your Dharma, whatever it may be

Image credits: social media

Eat Slow! 7 side-effects of eating foods fast

Snake to Jade: 5 indoor plants for a stunning home

Premanand Maharaj's ADVICE for women on makeup and spirituality

PHOTOS: Wamiqa Gabbi's stylish dresses for Valentine's Day