Chanakya Niti: 4 things more valuable than Money

Chanakya, in his teachings, presented 4 things more valuable than money. Let's find out what these 4 things are
According to Chanakya, self-respect is supreme. Prioritize self-respect over money
Human life is intertwined with social relationships. These bonds are invaluable, so prioritize relationships over money
Wise men say that losing health is more problematic than losing money. Health holds greater importance than wealth
Money can provide comfort, but Dharma offers guidance and peace of mind. Therefore, never prioritize money over your Dharma, whatever it may be
