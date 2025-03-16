Lifestyle

Trendy Net Saree Designs for a Celebrity-Inspired Look

Saree with a Wide Border

Wear a wide border saree like Kajol. The actress looks gorgeous in this saree. Wear it to a wedding party. Pair with a sleeveless blouse.

Zari Work Net Saree

Katrina Kaif looks very bold and beautiful in this off-white net saree. She paired it with a full sleeves blouse, necklace and earrings.

Cut Work Net Saree

Ananya Pandey looks very beautiful in a cut work net saree. She has done light makeup with it. Choose a multicolored border net saree. Pair with a sleeveless blouse.

Heavy Zari Work Net Saree

Rashmika Mandanna is looking amazing in a heavy zari work net saree. People have loved her saree look. Copy this look if you want to look like her.

Thread Work Net Saree

Prachi Desai is looking very cute and cool in a thread work net saree. She has worn a thin line blouse with this saree. Buy such sarees online or offline.

Pink Net Saree

Janhvi Kapoor has worn a very simple two-tone net saree. Such sarees are currently in trend. Wear such a saree if you want to give your look a new style.

